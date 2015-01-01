SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lareau SA, Haines C, Sotelo M, Davis CA. Nursing 2024; 54(7): 26-32.

(Copyright © 2024, Springhouse)

10.1097/NSG.0000000000000023

38913923

Drowning is the process of respiratory impairment from immersion or submersion in a liquid. Worldwide, approximately 360,000 deaths annually can be attributed to drowning. Morbidity and mortality are a result of hypoxia, so the focus during resuscitation should be on airway management and optimizing oxygenation. This article describes several drowning scenarios and discusses appropriate response and treatment algorithms.


Humans; Terminology as Topic; Algorithms; *Drowning; Airway Management/methods

