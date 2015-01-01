Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is limited research examining whether mental health problems increase the risk for future concussions, even though these problems are highly prevalent in college-aged populations-including student-athletes.



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: To examine whether affective disturbance (ie, depressive and anxiety symptoms) at baseline increases the risk for prospective concussion. It was hypothesized that athletes with co-occurring depressive/anxiety symptoms would incur the greatest risk for injury.



METHODS: A total of 878 collegiate athletes completed baseline neuropsychological testing. Athletes were separated into the following 4 groups based on self-reported anxiety and depressive symptoms at baseline: healthy controls; depressive symptoms alone; anxiety symptoms alone; and co-occurring depressive and anxiety symptoms. Of the 878 athletes, 88 sustained future concussions. Logistic regression was conducted with prospective concussion (yes/no) as the outcome and the affective group as the predictor. Sport was included as a covariate.



RESULTS: After controlling for sport, athletes in the co-occurring depressive/anxiety symptoms group were more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with a future concussion compared with healthy controls (odds ratio, 2.72 [95% CI, 1.33-5.57]; P =.01). The co-occurring depressive/anxiety symptoms group also showed an increased risk for prospective concussion compared with the depressive symptoms alone and anxiety symptoms alone groups, respectively. However, the results were not statistically significant. Athletes in the depressive symptoms alone and anxiety symptoms alone groups did not show a significantly increased risk for prospective concussion compared with healthy controls.



CONCLUSION: Athletes with co-occurring depressive/anxiety symptoms at baseline showed a notably increased risk of being diagnosed with a future concussion, even after controlling for sport. This suggests that co-occurring depressive/anxiety symptoms infer a unique risk that is associated with a greater susceptibility to concussion diagnosis.

