Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although a common injury there is a lack of published primary data to inform clinical management of sports related brachial plexus injuries.



METHODS: A systematic search was completed in Medline, CINAHL, PubMed, SPORTDiscus and Web of Science databases and Google Scholar from inception to August 2023 according to the PRISMA-ScR guidelines.



METHODological quality assessment of included articles was with the Joanna Briggs Institute tool. Studies providing primary data as to the rehabilitative management of diagnosed or suspected brachial plexus injuries sustained when playing contact sports were included.



RESULTS: Sixty-five studies were identified and screened, of which, 8 case reports were included, incorporating 10 participants with a mean age of 19.8 (±4.09) years. There was wide heterogeneity in injury severity, injury reporting, physical examination and imaging approaches documented. 9 of 10 participants returned to competitive sports, though follow-up periods also varied widely. Whilst return to play criteria varied between studies, the most consistent indicator was pain-free shoulder range of motion and strength.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a distinct lack of data available to inform evidence-based rehabilitation management of sports related brachial plexus injury. Only 8 individual case reports contain published data reporting on 10 athletes. Further reporting is critical to inform clinical management.

Language: en