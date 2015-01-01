|
Citation
|
Hu H, Wang J, Ouyang L, Luo L, Niu W. PLoS One 2024; 19(6): e0305599.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38913654
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Muscle fatigue is one of the leading causes that contributes tremendously to injuries among volunteer firefighters in the workplace. The purpose of this study was to investigate the impact of positive-pressure breathing apparatus on muscle fatigue in the shoulder, back, and legs of volunteer firefighters. A total of 60 volunteer firefighters were recruited to perform a running task on a motorized treadmill in a controlled laboratory environment. Surface electromyography and rating of perceived exertion scores were collected from all participants every 60 seconds during the running task.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Volunteers; *Electromyography; *Firefighters; *Muscle Fatigue/physiology; Muscle, Skeletal/physiology; Running/physiology