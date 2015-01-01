Abstract

The intention to include another person in an interaction (i.e., social intention) is known to influence the spatio-temporal characteristics of motor performances. However, the interplay between these kinematic variations and the social cues provided by eye gaze has not been properly assessed yet. In the present study, we tested whether limiting the access to eye gaze altered the motor-related effects of social intention on motor performances. In a dyadic interaction, the agents' task was to displace a dummy glass to a new position with the intention to fill it themselves (personal intention) or having it filled by the observers facing them (social intention). The observers performed their action only when they were able to identify a social intention in agents' action. The task was performed while having access to observers' eye gaze or not, through the manipulation of an occluder.



RESULTS showed an effect of social intention on agents' motor performances, that induced an amplification of the kinematic spatio-temporal parameters. Such amplification was smaller when the observers' eye gaze was not available. In this latter condition, the identification of the social intention in the observed actions was impaired. Altogether, the results suggest that the presence of eye gaze cues contributes significantly to the success of social interaction, by facilitating the expression and the understanding of social intentions through the kinematics of object-directed actions.

