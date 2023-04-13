|
Citation
|
Burback L, Forner C, Winkler OK, Al-Shamali HF, Ayoub Y, Paquet J, Verghese M. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2024; 17: 2403-2431.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38912158
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Dissociation is a necessary part of our threat response system, common to all animal species, normally temporarily activated under conditions of extreme or inescapable threat. Pathological dissociation, however, continues to occur after the initial threat has passed, in response to reminders or inaccessibility of safety and security. Present across the spectrum of psychiatric diagnoses, recurrent dissociative symptoms are linked to severe trauma exposure, insecure attachment, treatment non-response, and maladaptive coping behaviors such as substance use, suicidality, and self-harm. However, empirical studies testing treatments specific to dissociative processes remain scarce. This narrative review summarizes existing studies and provides theoretical, neurobiological, and evolutionary perspectives on dissociative processes and treatments for pathological dissociation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychotherapy; posttraumatic stress disorder; psychopharmacology; depersonalization; transcranial magnetic stimulation; derealization