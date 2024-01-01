Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of the study was to compare lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+ (LGBTQ+) veterans' and nonveterans' prevalence of potentially traumatic events (PTEs) and other stressor exposures, mental health concerns, and mental health treatment.



METHOD: A subsample of veterans and nonveterans who identified as LGBTQ+ (N = 1,291; 851 veterans; 440 nonveterans) were identified from a national cohort of post-9/11 veterans and matched nonveterans. Majority of the sample identified as White (59.7%), men (40.4%), and gay or lesbian (48.6%). Measures included PTEs and other stressors, depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and receipt of mental health treatment. Logistic regressions compared the likelihood of experiencing PTEs and other stressors, self-reported mental health diagnoses, and mental health treatment between LGBTQ+ veterans and nonveterans.



RESULTS: Compared with LGBTQ+ nonveterans, LGBTQ+ veterans were more likely to report financial strain, divorce, discrimination, witnessing the sudden death of a friend or family member, and experiencing a serious accident or disaster. LGBTQ+ veterans reported greater depression, anxiety, and PTSD symptom severity than LGBTQ+ nonveterans. However, LGBTQ+ veterans were only more likely to receive psychotherapy for PTSD and did not differ from nonveterans in the likelihood of receiving any other types of mental health treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: The study was the first to demonstrate that LGBTQ+ veterans have a greater prevalence of PTEs and other stressors and report worse mental health symptoms. These findings suggest that LGBTQ+ veterans may have unmet mental health treatment needs and need interventions to increase engagement in needed mental health services, especially for depression and anxiety. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en