Citation
Bayliss LT, Lamont-Mills A, du Plessis C. Qual. Health Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38914024
Abstract
Suicide capability is a multidimensional concept that facilitates the movement from suicidal ideation to suicide attempt. The three-step theory of suicide posits that three overarching contributors comprise suicide capability: acquired (fearlessness about death and high pain tolerance), dispositional (genetics), and practical (knowledge and access to lethal means) capability. Although extensive research has investigated relationships between individual contributors of capability and suicide attempts, little research has considered how an individual's capability for suicide develops as a combination of contributors. Given suicide is multifaceted and complex, our understanding of capability development is relatively limited. This potentially negatively impacts prevention and capacity reduction-focused intervention efficacy. Therefore, this study aimed to explore how suicide capability develops. Fourteen community-based suicide attempt survivors were recruited using convenience sampling. Individual narratives were collected using open-ended interviews, and data were analysed using narrative analysis.
Keywords
suicide; narrative analysis; agency; ideation to action; suicide capability