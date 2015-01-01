SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Costa AC, Dornelas LB, Makishi MR. Rev Bras Ortop (Sao Paulo) 2024; 59(3): e415-e419.

(Copyright © 2024, Sociedade Brasileira de Ortopedia e Traumatologia)

10.1055/s-0044-1786521

38911894

PMC11193591

OBJECTIVE  To analyze the epidemiological data of orthopedic injuries in beach tennis players.

METHODS  We conducted a cross-sectional study, through a questionnaire, with 185 beach tennis players during tournaments and training sessions in two cities. The questionnaire comprised anthropometric data, as well as data on length of time practicing the sport and reported orthopedic injuries.

RESULTS  We excluded 25 of the 185 interviewees. Of the 160 players studied, 51.9% were male and 48.1%, female. The average age was of 40.4 years, the average height was of 1.73 m, the average weight was of 75.6 kg, and the average body mass index (BMI) was of 25.2 kg/m (2). Orthopedic injuries were reported by 48.8% of the participants, 30.0% in the lower limbs, 11.3% in the spine, and 25.0% in the upper limbs, with an incidence of 0.82 per one thousand hours of practice. Correlating the incidence of injuries with age, weight, height, and BMI, we only found relevance between the higher average age in patients with lower- and upper-limb injuries. Players who had no previous experience with other racket sports had fewer injuries. Other parameters, such as gender, use of the two-handed backhand , dominant side, participation in competitions, and practice of other sports did not show statistically significant differences.

CONCLUSION Orthopedic injuries were found in almost half of the beach tennis players, primarily in the lower limbs. Age, experience with other racket sports, category, hours of training per week, and length of time playing the sport influenced the incidence of orthopedic injuries.


Language: en

epidemiology; sports medicine; beach tennis; tennis/injuries

