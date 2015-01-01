Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



OBJECTIVES: To evaluate etiologic factors associated with spinal cord injury (SCI) severity and to identify predictive factors of reduction in SCI severity in six countries. SETTING: SCI centers in Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.



METHODS: Data from centers collected between October 2015 and February 2021 were analyzed using descriptive statistics and logistic regression.



RESULTS: Among 2634 individuals, the leading cause of SCIs was falls (n = 1410, 54%); most occurred from ≥1 meter (n = 1078). Most single-level neurological injuries occurred in the thoracic region (n = 977, 39%). Greater than half of SCIs (n = 1423, 54%) were graded American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale (AIS) A. Thoracic SCIs accounted for 53% (n = 757) of all one-level AIS A SCIs. The percentage of thoracic SCIs graded AIS A (78%) was significantly higher than high cervical (52%), low cervical (48%), lumbar (24%), and sacral (31%) SCIs (p < 0.001). Regression analyses isolated predictive factors both of SCI severity and inpatient improvement. Four factors predicted severity: age, neurological level, etiology, and country of residence. Four factors predicted improvement: age, neurological level, AIS grade on intake, and country of residence.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings can be used by healthcare providers and public health agencies in these countries to inform the public of the risk of SCI due to falls. Future studies should examine the social and occupational milieux of falls. Country-to-country comparisons of prehospital and inpatient care are also justified. Fall prevention policies can encourage the use of safety equipment when performing tasks at heights ≥1 meter.

Language: en