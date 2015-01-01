Abstract

Domestic violence (DV) is a prevalent social problems that threaten individuals' health and well-being, and the issue of DV in Asian communities requires extensive and comprehensive investigation. Following the steps by Arksey and O'Malley, a scoping review was conducted to (a) summarize and synthesize existing quantitative evidence on the topic of DV in Asian immigrant communities in North America, and (b) identify research gaps in the literature to guide future work. Inclusion criteria were that (a) the studies must comprise a sample of Asian immigrants in North America, (b) the focus of the article was specifically on individuals' experiences of DV in the past year or lifetime, (c) DV was measured as either independent or dependent variable, (d) full-text publications written in English, (e) articles must be peer-reviewed, quantitative studies. On completion of the review process, 35 full-text articles were identified for review. Across studies, five main topics emerged: factors related to DV victimization, prevalence and forms of DV, individuals' attitudes and/or perceptions about DV, DV-related consequences, and intervention evaluation. Some less common topics include help-seeking behaviors and sources and culturally responsive scales. The findings of this review suggest that future research will benefit from using a nationally representative Asian sample and culturally sensitive tools, examining potential protective factors against DV victimization, and employing an experimental design to evaluate the effectiveness of culturally sensitive interventions. Policies should provide stronger support to agencies and practitioners to deliver culturally sensitive services.

Language: en