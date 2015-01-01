Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Investigate individual and contextual determinants associated with traumatic dental injuries in schoolchildren.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study with 739 pairs of parents and children. Parents answered a sociodemographic questionnaire, the Family Adaptability and Cohesion Evaluation Scale and a questionnaire on the child's use of electronic devices. Examinations of the children were conducted at the school by calibrated examiners using the diagnostic criteria proposed by Andreasen. Contextual variables of the school were also collected. Multilevel Poisson regression for complex samples was performed (p < 0.05).



RESULTS: The individual factors associated with the outcome were children of single parents (PR = 2.33; 95% CI: 1.79-2.66), practice of sports (PR = 2.46; 95% CI: 1.70-3.22), the daily use of electronic devices (PR = 1.78; 95% CI: 1.31-1.81), more than 2 h per day of screen time (PR = 3.84; 95% CI: 1.94-4.28) and chaotic family adaptability (PR = 4.22; 95% CI: 3.44-4.99). The contextual variables were studying at a public school (PR = 1.77; 95% CI: 1.02-3.05) and the presence of rigid floor in the school courtyard (PR = 1.99; 95% CI: 1.15-3.15).



CONCLUSION: Individual determinants, studying at a public school and the presence of rigid floor in the school courtyard were associated with traumatic dental.

