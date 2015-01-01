Abstract

Neurological disorders are a heterogeneous group of central or peripheral nervous disorders of which the main symptoms include impaired walking and balance. One of the main interventions for neurological disorders is the use of assistive devices, and it is necessary to consider the psychosocial effects of these devices on users. The psychometric properties of the Persian version of the Psychosocial Impact of Assistive Devices Scale (PIADS) were evaluated in patients with neurological disorders. After translating the scale into Persian based on IQULA, face and content validity were determined. The divergent validity of the scale was examined through its relationship with the Orthotics and Prosthetics Users' Survey (OPUS). Reliability of the tool was evaluated using an internal consistency and test-retest method over two weeks with 50 patients with neurological disorders and a history of using assistive devices for at least six months. The face and content validity of the PIADS was confirmed. The ICC for all subscales was higher than 0.78, which indicates a good correlation. However, the divergent validity of the scale with the OPUS scale was not confirmed. The Persian version of PIADS is a valid and reliable measure for patients with neurological disorders in Iran.

