Abstract

This retrospective, observational report describes an innovative quality improvement process, Phase-based Care (PBC), that eliminated wait times and achieved positive clinical outcomes in a community mental health center's (CMHC) mood disorder clinic without adding staff. PBC accomplishes this by eliminating the ingrained cultural practice of routinely scheduling stable patients at rote intervals of 1-3 months, regardless of clinical need or medical necessity. Based on four organizational transformations and using mathematical algorithms developed for this process, PBC re-allocates therapy and medical resources away from routinely scheduled appointments and front-loads those resources to patients in an acute phase of illness. To maintain wellness for patients in recovery, lower frequency and intensity approaches are used. This report describes the development of the PBC methodology focusing on the Rapid Recovery Clinic (RRC) comprised of 182 patients with a primary diagnosis of a mood disorder, the largest of the 14 PBC clinics created. Over an 18-month period, wait times were reduced from several months to less than one week and recovery rates, meaning no longer in an acute phase, were 63% and 78% at weeks 6 and 12, respectively for patients who engaged in the program.

