Abstract

Childhood and adolescence are critical developmental stages for mental health, and the environment in which they grow has an impact on their well-being and growth. This study aims to assess mental health issues among school children and adolescents in India. A systematic search was conducted on the literature published between January 2013 and August 2023 in PubMed, Scopus, Cochrane Library, and Eric database. Thirty-one studies with a sample size of 30,970 were included in the final quantitative synthesis, of which 14,381 were male. The overall mean age of the school children and adolescents was 14.58 years, with a standard deviation of 1.35. A diverse range of mental health concerns have been documented in school children and adolescents, exhibiting differing degrees of severity and frequency. The analysis showed that depression was the most prevalent mental health issue among children, followed by social, behavioral, and emotional problems, anxiety, psychological distress, internet technology addiction, stress, social phobia, sexual and emotional abuse, violence, and attention deficit hyperactive disorder. The study concludes that school mental health research in India is critical for personalizing interventions to the specific requirements of the diverse student population, decreasing stigma, and enhancing overall student well-being within the cultural and educational context of the country.

