Abstract

Earlier this year, thousands flocked to see a total solar eclipse stretch over North America. Leading up to the event, news stations showed stock photos of previous eclipses: a corona of light encircling a pitch-black orb. In the path of totality, excitement bubbled. As the moment drew near, a hush fell over waiting crowds, soon followed by screams and shouts. When full darkness hit, the birds quieted and grasshoppers began to chirp, nature duped into the behaviors of dusk. Observers removed their protective glasses and wept. They were speechless, some quite unexpectedly moved. When asked what made the event so touching, most said something along the lines of "You had to be there."



Moments of awe like this are often indescribable. They must be experienced to be understood. But some researchers are beginning to reconsider what "be there" actually means. Recent Virtual Reality (VR) studies have shown that you may not have to be physically near phenomena to experience awe. You just have to feel like you are.



Emotions considered negative or problematic, such as anxiety or sadness, have been extensively researched for years. Less attention, however, has been paid to predominantly positive emotions like awe. Because awe is a complex emotion--one that is often considered overwhelming, one that is hard to define and measure--there is less research on awe than other more basic emotions. Luckily, this is beginning to change.



Newer developments in the science of awe reveal it to be a distinct positive emotion, one that is common across many cultures and identified by specific patterns of facial expressions (raised inner eyebrows and slightly drop-jawed mouth) and vocalizations (a gasp or "wow" or "whoa").1 Awe is an epistemic emotion--one in a family that includes emotions like curiosity, surprise, and wonder--in that it is related to acquiring knowledge and understanding of the world. As such, awe is often caused by stimuli that are vast or beyond a person's current perception.2 The vastness can be physical or philosophical, but it requires a person to expand or adjust their existing frame of reference to make sense of the situation. ...

Language: en