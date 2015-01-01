Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the relative risk (RR) and excess hospitalization rate for injury in individuals with diabetes compared with the general population. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Data were obtained from the Australian National Diabetes Services Scheme, hospitalization data sets, the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the National Death Index, and the census spanning from 2011 to 2017. Hospitalizations for injury were coded as head and neck, lower-extremity, upper-extremity, or abdominal and thoracic injury; burns; or other injury. Poisson regression was used to estimate the age- and sex-adjusted RR of hospitalization for injury.



RESULTS: The total number of hospitalizations for any injury was 117,705 in people with diabetes and 3,463,173 in the general population. Compared with that in the general population, an elevated adjusted risk of admission was observed for any injury (RR 1.22; 95% CI 1.21, 1.22), head and neck (1.28; 1.26, 1.30), lower extremity (1.24; 1.23, 1.26), abdominal and thoracic (1.29; 1.27, 1.30), upper extremity (1.03; 1.02, 1.05), burns (1.52; 1.44, 1.61), and other injury (1.37; 1.33, 1.40). The adjusted RR of any injury was 1.62 (1.58, 1.66) in individuals with type 1 diabetes, 1.65 (1.63, 1.66) in those with type 2 diabetes who were taking insulin, and 1.07 (1.06, 1.08) in individuals with type 2 diabetes not using insulin. Falls were the primary cause of injury in individuals with diabetes.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with diabetes, especially those using insulin, had a higher risk of hospitalization for injury compared with the general population.

