Jeng JS, Huang HH, Chang WH, Cheng CM, Su TP, Chen TJ, Tsai SJ, Chen MH. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38916769
BACKGROUND: Previous research has linked attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with an increased risk of all-cause mortality, primarily owing to unnatural causes such as accidents and suicides. This increase may be attributable to the co-occurrence of major psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia (SCZ), bipolar disorder (BD), major depressive disorder (MDD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), anxiety disorders, substance use disorders (SUDs), and personality disorders (PDs). This study examined the all-cause and specific-cause mortality rates in individuals with ADHD and the influence of psychiatric comorbidities.
Suicide; ADHD; Taiwan; All-cause mortality; Psychiatric comorbidities