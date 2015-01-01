Abstract

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is an entity characterized by neurological deficits that are thought to arise from repetitive episodes of blunt head trauma. It has gained considerable attention recently in those who have engaged in contact sports. However, given that it is caused by mechanical cerebral strain from nonspecific blunt impact, it seems reasonable to assume that it could arise from a multitude of causes, such as craniocentric domestic violence. While the literature is somewhat contradictory, the possibilities are that CTE may be caused by either the incremental additive effects of less severe trauma, or from more forceful impacts, or from a combination of both of these mechanisms. Another issue to consider is the degree of acceleration/rotation trauma associated with particular events. Careful study of the chronology, nature and dose-relationships of previous head impacts in victims of inflicted lethal head trauma will, therefore, be required. This will help to clarify its significance in cases of domestic violence and also specifically whether it can be additive from more minor impacts, or whether there is a threshold of force required before it occurs.

