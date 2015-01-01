Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) exhibit a heightened risk of falls and related fractures compared to the general population. This study aims to assess the clinical characteristics associated with falls in the patient with PD and to gain further insight into these factors through Mendelian randomization analysis.



METHODS: From January 2013 to December 2023, we included 591 patients diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at Shenzhen Baoan People's Hospital. Using univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses, we identified clinical variables associated with falls. We constructed a nomogram based on these variables and evaluated the predictive efficacy of the model. Additionally, we employed summary statistics from genome-wide association studies to conduct two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analyses on key variables influencing falls.



RESULTS: Compared to the control group, we identified osteoporosis, motor dysfunction, higher Hoehn and Yahr scale as significant risk factors for falls in PD patients. Conversely, treatment with levodopa and a higher level of education exhibited a protective effect against the risk of falling. MR analysis further confirmed a causal relationship between osteoporosis, education level and falls in PD patients.



CONCLUSION: Osteoporosis and educational attainment are correlated with falls in Parkinson's disease.

