SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang Y, Zhang Y, Yan Y, Kong X, Su S. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2024; 16: e1420885.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fnagi.2024.1420885

PMID

38915347

PMCID

PMC11194421

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) exhibit a heightened risk of falls and related fractures compared to the general population. This study aims to assess the clinical characteristics associated with falls in the patient with PD and to gain further insight into these factors through Mendelian randomization analysis.

METHODS: From January 2013 to December 2023, we included 591 patients diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at Shenzhen Baoan People's Hospital. Using univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses, we identified clinical variables associated with falls. We constructed a nomogram based on these variables and evaluated the predictive efficacy of the model. Additionally, we employed summary statistics from genome-wide association studies to conduct two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analyses on key variables influencing falls.

RESULTS: Compared to the control group, we identified osteoporosis, motor dysfunction, higher Hoehn and Yahr scale as significant risk factors for falls in PD patients. Conversely, treatment with levodopa and a higher level of education exhibited a protective effect against the risk of falling. MR analysis further confirmed a causal relationship between osteoporosis, education level and falls in PD patients.

CONCLUSION: Osteoporosis and educational attainment are correlated with falls in Parkinson's disease.


Language: en

Keywords

osteoporosis; clinical prediction; falls; Mendelian randomization; Parkinson's disease

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print