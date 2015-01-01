|
Zhang Y, Zhang Y, Yan Y, Kong X, Su S. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2024; 16: e1420885.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38915347
BACKGROUND: Patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) exhibit a heightened risk of falls and related fractures compared to the general population. This study aims to assess the clinical characteristics associated with falls in the patient with PD and to gain further insight into these factors through Mendelian randomization analysis.
osteoporosis; clinical prediction; falls; Mendelian randomization; Parkinson's disease