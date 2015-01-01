|
Monaghan PG, Takla TN, Chargo AN, Edwards EM, Yu B, Myers E, Daugherty AM, Fritz NE. Int. J. MS Care 2024; 26: 155-166.
38915880
BACKGROUND: People with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience mobility impairments that elevate fall risk, increasing the need to identify clinical measures that accurately predict falls. Backward walking (BW) better differentiates fallers from nonfallers in MS. However, no studies have reported the measurement properties of the backward walking Timed 25-Foot Walk (B-T25-FW) and BW metrics, like BW velocity. Additionally, it is unknown whether BW can predict future falls in MS or its link to activity levels. This study assessed the reliability and responsiveness of B-T25-FW and BW metrics, including BW velocity. It also examined whether BW could predict falls at 3 and 6 months and its association with activity levels.
mobility; walking; falls; backward walking; physical function