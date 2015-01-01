Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience mobility impairments that elevate fall risk, increasing the need to identify clinical measures that accurately predict falls. Backward walking (BW) better differentiates fallers from nonfallers in MS. However, no studies have reported the measurement properties of the backward walking Timed 25-Foot Walk (B-T25-FW) and BW metrics, like BW velocity. Additionally, it is unknown whether BW can predict future falls in MS or its link to activity levels. This study assessed the reliability and responsiveness of B-T25-FW and BW metrics, including BW velocity. It also examined whether BW could predict falls at 3 and 6 months and its association with activity levels.



METHODS: During 2 separate visits, 23 people with MS completed the forward walking Timed 25-Foot Walk (F-T25-FW) and B-T25-FW, as well as forward walking and BW assessments in which spatiotemporal measures were recorded. Test-retest reliability was determined with intraclass correlation coefficients, and minimum detectable changes were calculated. Correlation analyses explored the relationship between BW velocity, B-T25-FW, prospective falls, and activity levels.



RESULTS: B-T25-FW and BW velocity exhibited excellent test-retest reliability. Large effect sizes to interpret clinically meaningful change in the B-T25-FW and BW velocity were also found. Both metrics demonstrated modest negative correlations with falls at 3 and 6 months and correlated strongly with very active minutes at 3- and 6-months post study.



CONCLUSIONS: The B-T25-FW and BW velocity are effective and reliable in clinical use for evaluating functional mobility in people with MS, are sensitive enough to detect subtle changes, and may be a meaningful marker for tracking disease progression and treatment efficacy.

Language: en