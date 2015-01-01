SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Russell K, Hunter SC, Post A, Rasmussen S, Cramer RJ. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00207640241262732

38915218

BACKGROUND: Hate-motivated behaviour (HMB) ranges from microaggressions to criminal acts and is a public health concern with wide-ranging consequences. AIMS: The current study aimed to examine the mental health correlates of HMB perpetration, victimisation and co-occurring victimisation/perpetration.

METHODS: Participants (n = 447) completed an online cross-sectional survey assessing demographic factors, HMB (perpetration and victimisation), positive mental wellbeing and symptoms of depression and anxiety.

RESULTS: HMB victimisation was associated with lower positive mental wellbeing and increased symptoms of anxiety and depression. However, neither HMB perpetration nor co-occurring perpetration/victimisation were associated with any of the three mental health outcome measures.

CONCLUSION: Experiencing HMB as a victim is linked to increased psychological distress. Additional research, which focuses on sampling populations who are known to be at greater risk for involvement in HMB, is needed to fully understand the impact of the victim-offender overlap on mental health outcomes.


mental health; microaggressions; Hate crimes

