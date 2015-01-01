|
Citation
|
Dickie DT, Langhinrichsen-Rohling J, McAnulty RD. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38917370
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study explicates the relationship between college student's adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and their anticipated engagement in five types of risky behaviors. Two transdiagnostic mechanisms were tested cross-sectionally: disconnection/rejection early maladaptive schemas (cognitive) and difficulties in emotional regulation (emotional). Participants: 521 college student participants were majority female (66.8%), White (57.2%), freshman (54.9%), and heterosexual (72.2%).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college students; ACEs; anticipated risk-taking behaviors; difficulties in emotion regulation; early maladaptive schema