Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study explicates the relationship between college student's adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and their anticipated engagement in five types of risky behaviors. Two transdiagnostic mechanisms were tested cross-sectionally: disconnection/rejection early maladaptive schemas (cognitive) and difficulties in emotional regulation (emotional). Participants: 521 college student participants were majority female (66.8%), White (57.2%), freshman (54.9%), and heterosexual (72.2%).



METHODS: Participants completed an online, self-report, survey. Pearson bivariate correlations and parallel mediation analyses were conducted.



RESULTS: Sixty percent of students endorsed at least one ACE. Among the total sample, disconnection/rejection schemas partially mediated the relationship between ACEs and anticipated engagement in irresponsible academic/work behaviors, drug use, aggressive/illegal activities, and heavy drinking. Difficulties in emotion regulation partially mediated anticipated risky sexual activities and irresponsible academic/work behaviors. Sex differences were noted.



CONCLUSIONS: Preventing irresponsible academic activity and other risky behaviors is critically important to college students, parents, and administrators. Intervention efforts should address cognitive and emotional mechanisms.

