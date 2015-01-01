Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the feasibility, acceptability, and clinical outcome measures of a transitional care intervention for patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and their family caregivers. SETTING: Inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation at a level I trauma center in the Southeastern United States. PARTICIPANTS: Patients (ages 18-75) diagnosed with moderate to severe TBI, receiving rehabilitation, and their family caregivers.



DESIGN: Quasi-experimental, single-arm, single-center feasibility study with pre- and post-test design. Participants completed a 4-month transitional care program involving monthly education and social support. MAIN MEASURES: Feasibility of enrollment, data collection, intervention completion rates, and intervention acceptability. Clinical outcome measures included patient quality of life (QOL) (12-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-12), primary outcome) and patient and caregiver self-efficacy (Self-Efficacy for Management of Chronic Conditions Scale).



RESULTS: Eleven dyads and 1 monad enrolled (N = 23, 12 patients, 11 caregivers). All completed baseline data; 91.3% (n = 21, 11 patients, 10 caregivers) completed 2-month (intervention midpoint) data; and 86% (n = 20, 11 patients, 9 caregivers) completed 4-month (intervention endpoint) data. The intervention completion rate was 91.67%. Participants engaged in a mean of 2.17 (SD = 1.34) monthly educational webinars and 2.42 (SD = 1.51) social support groups during the intervention period. Approximately 70% of participants (n = 16, 9 patients, 7 caregivers) completed acceptability data, indicating positive intervention experiences (patients: mean 9.44/10 [SD = 1.01]; caregivers: mean 9.57/10 [SD = 0.79]). Patient QOL scores did not statistically improve over time; however, patient self-efficacy scores did statistically significantly improve from baseline (mean = 7.03, SD = 1.53; P = .0197) to intervention end point (4 months) (mean = 8.35, SD = 1.71).



CONCLUSION: Brain Injury Support To Optimize Recovering Minds (BrainSTORM) is a promising new TBI transitional care intervention that has potential to enhance care standards for patients with TBI and their family caregivers. Further research is needed to determine its efficacy.

Language: en