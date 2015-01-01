SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oldham JR, DeFalco A, Willwerth S, Nagle S, Whittaker F, Mannix R, Meehan WP, Bradford DE. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000979

PMID

38916433

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We investigated the acoustic startle reflex in recently concussed adolescent athletes compared to healthy controls and those with concussion history (>1 year prior) but no current symptoms. We hypothesized that individuals with recent concussion would have a suppressed startle response compared to healthy controls.

METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study on 49 adolescent athletes with a recent concussion (n = 20; age: 14.6 ± 1.6 years; 60% female), a concussion history > 1 year prior (n = 16; age: 14.8 ± 2.0 years; 44% female), and healthy controls (n = 13; age: 13.3 ± 2.8 years; 54% female). We measured the eyeblink of the general startle reflex via electromyography activity of the orbicularis oculi muscle using electrodes placed under the right eye. Measurement sessions included twelve 103 decibel acoustic startle probes ~50 milliseconds in duration delivered ~15-25 seconds apart. The primary dependent variable was mean startle magnitude (µV), and group was the primary independent variable. We used a one-way analysis of variance followed by a Tukey post hoc test to compare mean startle magnitude between groups.

RESULTS: Mean startle magnitude significantly differed (F = 5.49, P = .007) among the groups. Mean startle magnitude was significantly suppressed for the concussion (P = .01) and concussion history groups (P = .02) compared to healthy controls. There was no significant difference between the recent concussion and concussion history groups (P = 1.00).

CONCLUSION: Our results provide novel evidence for startle suppression in adolescent athletes following concussion. The concussion history group had an attenuated startle response beyond resolution of their recovery, suggesting there may be lingering physiological dysfunction.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print