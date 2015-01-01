Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to explore the real inner experience and nursing needs of adolescent patients who suffered from school bullying, and to develop a treatment plan to restore adolescent mental health.



METHODS: Using the maximum difference sampling method, 15 adolescent patients were interviewed by psychologists and nurses, and the interview results were analyzed by topic induction.



RESULTS: Among the 15 participants, 12 (80%) felt helpless, 13 (86.7%) had serious negative emotions, and 10 (66.7%) felt anxious about personal growth. Based on the semi-structured interviews, the psychological states of participants were summarized into three themes: Helplessness, Severe negative emotions, and Anxiety about personal growth. Under the theme of serious negative emotions, it was further divided into three sub-themes: Frustration and Distrust, Rebellion, Insecurity and depression. These themes reflected the significant impact of school bullying on the psychological status of the participants.



CONCLUSION: The internal experience of adolescent patients with mental disorders caused by school bullying mainly includes helplessness, serious negative emotions and anxiety about personal growth. It is recommended to evaluate and diagnose patients' existing and potential health problems individually during clinical treatment and care. On the basis of comprehensive assessment, psychological counseling should be provided and support from family and school should be sought to promote positive mental health and personal growth of adolescents.

