Abstract

This study aimed to evaluate the association between Quality of Life (QOL) and independent factors, emphasizing Socio Economic Status (SES) in northwestern Iran. A population-based cross-sectional study was performed within the Persian Traffic safety and health Cohort in 2020. Participants were chosen using stratified random sampling method. The majority of participants (69%) were aged between 30 and 65. Around half of the participants were males (54.44%). Most of the female respondents were categorized as very low and medium levels of SES Based on multiple linear regression analysis, the QOL among females was lower compared to males (β: - 0.92, 95% CI - 1.82 to - 0.22). There was a negative association between SES and QOL; individuals with low and very low levels of SES had a lower QOL than those with a medium level of SES (β: - 4.38, 95% CI - 5.9 to - 2.86) (β: - 2.65, 95% CI - 4.08 to - 1.22). The current study highlights that higher SES and educational levels are positively associated with higher QOL. Conversely, older age, females, and widowed individuals are linked with lower QOL.

Language: en