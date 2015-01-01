Abstract

Bouzigues, T, Maurelli, O, Imbach, F, Prioux, J, and Candau, R. A new training load quantification method at supramaximal intensity and its application in injuries among members of an international volleyball team. J Strength Cond Res XX(X): 000-000, 2024-The quantification of training loads (TLs) is essential for optimizing jump performance and reducing the occurrence of injuries. This study aimed to (a) propose a new method for quantifying TLs in explosive exercises, (b) determine the nature of the relationship between TLs dynamics and injury occurrence, and (c) assess a TLcritical for training schedule purposes, above which the risk of injury occurrence becomes unacceptable. This study was conducted with 11 male volleyball players on a national team during a 5-month international competitive period. The proposed new method for quantifying TLs is based on a weighting factor applied to relative jumping intensities, determined by the number of sustainable jumps and their intensities measured by G-Vert accelerometer. The relationship between TLs dynamics and injury occurrence was assessed using a variable dose-response model. A high coefficient of determination was found between the maximum number of jumps possible and their intensities (r2 = 0.94 ± 0.14, p < 0.001), indicating a strong physiological relationship between jumping intensities and the constraints imposed. The occurrence of injury was dependent on TLs dynamics for 2 players (r2 = 0.26 ± 0.01; p < 0.001). The TLcritical corresponded to 11 jumps over 80% of maximum jump height during games and approximately 130 jumps at <80% of maximal jump height. The present study proposes a new approach for quantifying supramaximal exercises and provides tools for training schedules and the prevention of volleyball injuries.

Language: en