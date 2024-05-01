|
Citation
|
Castro S, Pastene C, Vásquez N, Galleguillos P, Salas M, Alvarado R. Medwave 2024; 24(5): e2756.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Mednet)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38917390
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide deaths in young people have been increasing in recent decades and are considered a major public health problem worldwide, being a partially preventable event. The prevalence of suicidal ideation is high among university students, especially in health careers. The objective of this study was to measure the prevalence of high suicidal risk in this specific group and to identify associated factors, aiming to provide empirical evidence for the construction of effective suicide prevention strategies.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; adolescent; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; mental health; Suicide; Young Adult; Social Support; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Suicidal Ideation; *COVID-19/epidemiology/prevention & control; *Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data; Depression/epidemiology; Students, Health Occupations/psychology; Suicide/statistics & numerical data/psychology; undergraduate medical education