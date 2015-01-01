Abstract

Mental health officers (MHO) in the military often encounter soldiers expressing distress, manifested in threats and attempts at self-harm and suicide. While these behaviors are a significant stressor for therapists, they may also be an opportunity for posttraumatic growth (PTG). We aimed to examine whether the relatively frequent exposure of MHO to soldiers who report thoughts, intentions, and attempts at self-harm and suicide is related to their PTG, as well as tested the contribution of cognitive variables (the centrality of the event and the challenge to core beliefs), and a trait not previously considered in this context, i.e. self-compassion to PTG. Self-report questionnaires were completed by130 Israeli army MHO. Of these, 98.5% reported that they are exposed to self-harm. The questionnaires were collected between the years 2020-2021. The findings show a positive linear relationship, as well as a curvilinear relationship, between PTG and exposure to expressions of self-harm and suicide, the centrality of the event, and the challenge to core beliefs. In addition, self-compassion served as a moderator in the association between exposure and PTG. The study validates the PTG model in a population that has not previously been studied in this context, and may lead to a broader understanding of PTG in this context. They may help in designing dedicated training programs for therapists dealing with reports of self-harm and suicidal behavior.

Language: en