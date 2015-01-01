|
Citation
|
Papadakis Z, Stamatis A, Beitia P. Occup. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38917477
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Personal protective equipment (PPE) is vital for firefighters' safety and effectiveness during daily operations. However, concerns have emerged about its potential impact on firefighters' anaerobic fitness (AF), which is crucial for their operational readiness. The Physical Ability Test (PAT) is used to assess readiness, but there is inconsistency among fire departments regarding whether PAT is conducted with full PPE or regular exercise clothing. This variation in testing conditions may exacerbate the stress on firefighters' AF. AIMS: To analyse differences in firefighters' AF performance while wearing full PPE compared to regular exercise clothing.
Language: en