Abstract

BACKGROUND: Personal protective equipment (PPE) is vital for firefighters' safety and effectiveness during daily operations. However, concerns have emerged about its potential impact on firefighters' anaerobic fitness (AF), which is crucial for their operational readiness. The Physical Ability Test (PAT) is used to assess readiness, but there is inconsistency among fire departments regarding whether PAT is conducted with full PPE or regular exercise clothing. This variation in testing conditions may exacerbate the stress on firefighters' AF. AIMS: To analyse differences in firefighters' AF performance while wearing full PPE compared to regular exercise clothing.



METHODS: We studied two cohorts totalling 62 firefighters from specific fire departments in South Florida. We conducted occupation-specific AF tests, including handgrip dynamometry (HG), vertical jump (VJ), Margaria-Kalamen (MK), and a 300-yard shuttle run (300YD), both with full PPE (WPPE) and without PPE (NPPE). We adjusted AF variables for body weight (e.g. NPPE) and occupational weight (e.g. WPPE) and used a repeated-measures design in Jamovi (P < 0.05).



RESULTS: Wearing WPPE significantly reduced relative HG strength by 59%, VJ peak power by 11%, and MK mean power by 49%, while increased 300YD completion time by 18%.



CONCLUSIONS: The study reveals that PPE substantially impairs firefighters' anaerobic performance during occupation-specific tests. This emphasizes the need for tailored AF training programs to support the anaerobic system and related performance while wearing PPE, acknowledging the significance of occupational specificity in assessing firefighters' fitness components.

