|
Citation
|
Han GI, Jeong S, Kim I, Yuh MA, Woo SH, Hong S. PLoS One 2024; 19(6): e0306047.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38917201
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Self-harm presents an important public health challenge. It imposes a notable burden on the utilization of emergency department (ED) services and medical expenses from patients and family. The Medicaid system is vital in providing financial support for individuals who struggle with medical expenses. This study explored the association of Medicaid coverage with ED visits following incidents of self-harm, utilizing nationwide ED surveillance data in Korea.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; United States; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data/economics; *Medicaid/statistics & numerical data/economics; *Registries; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/economics; Patient Acceptance of Health Care/statistics & numerical data; Republic of Korea/epidemiology