Citation
Jarroch R, Falkstedt D, Nevriana A, Pan KY, Kauhanen J, Almroth M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38916828
Abstract
PURPOSE: Though individuals with depression and those with poor working conditions are more likely to be on long-term sickness absence (LTSA), less is known about how working conditions may modify the associations between depression status and LTSA. This study aims to examine the association between depression and LTSA among Swedish workers with different levels of job strain and its individual components (job demands and job control).
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Job control; Job demands; Job strain; Long-term sickness absence; Swedish workers