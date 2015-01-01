Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Collisions are a significant cause of injury and fatality among young novice drivers. Using real crash data, this study further explores the multifaceted and complex nature of young novice drivers' crash injury risk by synthesizing different driver attributes and crash scenarios in order to update and validate previous research findings and provide more feasible recommendations for preventive measures.



METHODS: Detailed data on traffic crash of young novice drivers were extracted from the National Automobile Accident In-Depth Investigation System (NAIS) in China, and a mixed research methodology using a Random Forest and multinomial logit modeling framework was used in order to explore and study the important influences on traffic crash injuries of young novice drivers in Songjiang District, Shanghai, during the period from 2018 to 2022.



RESULTS: The results of the study showed that human, vehicle, road and environmental characteristics contributed 36.83%, 22.65%, 17.07% and 23.45% respectively to the prediction of crash injury level of novice drivers. Among the various single factors, driver negligence was the most important factor affecting the crash injury level of novice drivers. Age of the vehicle, crash location, road signal condition and time of crash all had a significant effect on the crash injury level of young novice drivers (95% of the confidence level).



CONCLUSIONS: The study comprehensively analyzed young novice driver crash data to reveal the crash injury risk and its severity faced by young novice drivers in different contexts, and suggested targeted safety improvements. There are similarities and differences with the results of previous studies, in which there are new contributions to understanding the driving risks of young novice drivers in daytime and nighttime.

Language: en