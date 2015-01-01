Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) proves to be an obstacle for Bangladeshi patients due to the lack of facilities and specialist doctors in regional sections of the country. This study aimed to record different attributes of Bangladeshi TBI patients over a year i.e., their injury characteristics, treatments received and understand their impacts on the severity of TBI.



METHOD: This cross-sectional study was carried out among 280 TBI patients treated in a tertiary care hospital in Dhaka. The physicians determined TBI's severity and prognosis as per the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) and Glasgow Outcome Score (GOS) respectively.



RESULTS: Most TBI patients were male (76.1%) and aged between 18 and 50 years (52.2%), as in previous studies in South Asian countries. However, the prevalence of TBI due to road traffic accidents (RTAs) was much higher (67.9%) than in the earlier studies in South Asia. Additionally, more patients suffered from severe TBI (29.3%) and moderate TBI (35.7%), and a higher percentage of patients went through surgery (56.8%) compared to previous studies. A significant association of demographic (residence) and clinical characteristics (consciousness after injury, CT scan findings and treatment type) with the severity of TBI was found in bivariate analysis. It also revealed the significant dependence of clinical characteristics (TBI etiology, post-injury consciousness, treatment type and TBI severity) on TBI prognosis. Multivariate analysis showed that patients who were unconscious after TBI and with evident brain injury observed in CT scans have a substantially higher risk of having moderate or severe TBI than mild TBI. Moreover, patients with TBI due to RTAs or falls, evident brain injury in CT scans, post-surgical seizure, and moderate or severe TBI have a significantly higher risk of getting a more unfavorable TBI prognosis than moderate disability.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, RTAs were found to be the major cause of TBI. Additionally, some variables were identified as possible determinants of TBI severity and prognosis among Bangladeshi patients. The correlation of these variables with TBI should be further studied with the hopes that steps will be taken to reduce TBI incidents and improve its management to reduce the overall burden.

