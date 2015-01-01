Abstract

Although studies have examined the efficacy of cognitive behaviour therapy for adolescents experiencing depression and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, research has yet to evaluate a theory-informed intervention for pandemic-related psychopathology in this population. A single-group pre-/post-test study design was used to examine a novel therapy for adolescents reporting pandemic-related psychopathology. To meet inclusion criteria, participants had to experience psychological symptoms attributable to, or exacerbated by, the COVID-19 pandemic, as determined by self-report and clinician judgement. A sample of 15 adolescents (M age 16.07, SD = 1.75, range 13-18; 86% female) commenced six sessions of psychological therapy. The primary outcome was pre- to post-change in psychiatric symptoms, with secondary outcomes including pandemic-related fears, behavioural withdrawal, and intolerance of uncertainty. Participants reported a significant decrease in psychiatric symptoms from pre- to post-treatment (Hedges' g =.82) in an intention-to-treat analysis, with 60% of participants demonstrating reliable improvement by the end of treatment. Pandemic-related fears also decreased (Hedges' g =.72), but other secondary outcomes remained unchanged at the end of the intervention. This single-group study provides preliminary effect size estimates for pandemic-adapted cognitive behaviour therapy for adolescents. Further research is needed to rigorously evaluate the efficacy of pandemic-adapted CBT in this population, utilising larger sample sizes and controlled study designs. What is already known about the topic: (1) Adolescents faced heightened depression and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. (2) Standard cognitive behaviour therapy has been researched for adolescents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but studies on pandemic-adapted CBT for this group are notably absent. What this topic adds: (1) Our study is among the first to evaluate a theory-based intervention for pandemic-related psychopathology in adolescents. (2) Unlike previous studies, our research focused on participants believed to be psychologically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than those simply exhibiting symptoms aligned with the pandemic's timeline.