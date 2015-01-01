Abstract

Mental disorders pose a significant global challenge, particularly accentuated by the escalated prevalence during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. In addressing this critical issue, the utilization of web-based telehealth systems emerges as a promising solution to provide essential healthcare services to individuals grappling with mental disorders. In light of this, the primary objective of this study is to share the experience of designing and developing a web-based telehealth system tailored for deployment within a developing country. Using a three-phase model, we conducted interviews with 8 clinical psychologists and 8 general psychologists in the Concept Identification phase, extracting content to alleviate COVID-19-related mental health burdens. In the System Design phase, we collaborated with 24 experts recruited from social media to develop a final prototype for a web-based telehealth system's user interface. The third phase, Pre- and Post-Implementation Assessments, engaged 120 participants. Using the COVID-19 Stress Scale, we measured stress levels before and after participation. Data analysis employed comprehensive statistical tests, calculating Standard Deviation and Mean for an overview, and conducting analytical tests (independent sample t-test, one-way ANOVA, Tukey's post hoc test) for deeper insights. Depression, drug use, stress, anxiety, and sleep problems emerged as shared concerns among all participating psychologists. Data indicated an initial stress score of 128 for participants before engaging with the web-based telehealth. Subsequently, stress scores progressively decreased over quarters: 85 in the first, 44 in the second, and 62 in the third. Significantly, repeated measures analysis of variance highlighted a substantial stress reduction within the COVID-19-affected group. Web-based telehealth presents a solution that overcomes geographical constraints, reduces travel complexities, and eases the financial burden of seeking care. Moreover, it offers increased flexibility in appointment scheduling, enhancing the overall convenience of mental health support. A key advantage of web-based telehealth is its potential to maintain a continuum of care for individuals managing mental health challenges.

