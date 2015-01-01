Abstract

Historically, analytic/Jungian psychotherapy has pathologised same-sex/queer desire and excluded lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) and queer individuals from training as therapists. A mixed-method study, conducted between 2014 and 2021, aimed to clarify how UK analytic/Jungian therapists working today thought about theory, clinical practice and training in relation to same-sex/queer desire. A total of 287 registrants of the British Psychoanalytic Council (BPC) completed a clinical attitudes questionnaire, a 20% response rate. The quantitative and qualitative data were descriptively and thematically analysed. Using a purposive sampling technique, 36 analytic/Jungian therapists were interviewed. A Framework Analysis identified 10 overarching themes. Analytic/Jungian therapists are now better informed about some LGB/queer-specific issues, such as internalised homophobia/biphobia and the challenges of living in a heterosexually structured society, but many continue to hold predominantly heteronormative and monosexual perspectives on love, relationships and sex. Some thinking and clinical practice with LGB/queer clients remains biased, out-dated and potentially harmful. Despite some innovation and progress, not all trainings adequately cover LGB/queer-specific issues, and anti-LGB/queer discrimination persists at some training organisations. UK analytic/Jungian training organisations must continue their efforts to create non-discriminatory learning and professional environments for LGB/queer individuals. This may involve further revision of the analytic/Jungian curriculum on same-sex/queer desire and institutional reform consistent with BPC equality and non-discrimination policies.