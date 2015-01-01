Abstract

The Balint group, a time-tested and efficacious resource for fortifying resilience among helping professionals, is explored in depth in this article through a case vignette. Despite its demonstrated efficacy in assisting professionals handling challenging cases, the Balint method's adoption remains inexplicably limited. We hypothesize that this restraint is due to a deficient understanding of the method's mechanics, operational processes and outcomes. In response, we offer a contemporary interpretation anchored in the theoretical framework of mentalization, aligning with current psychotherapeutic standards. The article underscores the Balint group's remarkable utility, akin to other mentalization-based therapeutic methods, in navigating intricate cases, emotionally demanding situations and circumstances that exceed the expertise and experience of the professional. By highlighting this, we hope to broaden the acceptance of the method, enable systematic assessment of its effectiveness and augment training for group leaders and participant commitment. This endeavour represents both a nod to the research-centric approach originally espoused by Mihály Bálint and an embrace of the growing emphasis on evidence-based methodology in medicine and psychotherapy. Ultimately, we aim to illuminate the potential of the Balint group and promote its extensive application in support of helping professionals.