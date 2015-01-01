Abstract

Utilising framing theory and conceptual metaphor theory, the present study delves into how media can aid social workers in enhancing public awareness of social problems. A comparative content analysis was conducted, focusing on two Israeli cases involving the attempted murder of women by their partners during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. Of the 570 reports analysed, 210 reports focused on the two cases of attempted murder of women by their partners. The first case received only episodic framing in contrast to the second case, which transitioned from episodic framing to thematic framing, leading to noteworthy social and legislative changes. Three transformative factors were identified as contributors to the shift in media coverage: the timing of the event; the willingness of the victim to be interviewed and the presence of a family member or professional accompanying the media story. This study also underscores the importance of understanding the metaphorical language employed by the media in influencing public awareness. On a practical level, the findings of the study offer insights into the essential elements of media-based social work that can foster the recognition of social problems and their prevention, complementing other social work interventions.