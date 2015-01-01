Abstract

The concept of psychological trauma has been taken up widely in popular culture and in diverse academic fields including social work. In this work of poststructuralist discourse analysis, we used methods of close reading to examine a random sample of thirty social work articles on trauma (published 2010-2020). Our aim was not to refute the salience of the concept nor to establish its true meaning and correct usage, but to critically examine its discursive functions; what does 'trauma' do in social work? In our analysis, the progressive aims of the discourses of trauma--to counter pathologisation and confer legitimacy to harms that have been marginalised--are unrealised. 'Trauma' is deployed in multiple, often contradictory ways and the slippages between intent and function work to construct the trauma-laden as non-normative, damaged subjects, and legitimate objects, thus, of social work scrutiny and intervention. Social work's discourses of trauma undermine their own efforts to centre a structural analysis. If 'to perceive the world as a safe place' is a signifier of normative, non-traumatised functioning, then what does 'trauma' do when applied to the racialised, gendered, colonised and marginalised, for whom the world is not a place of safety but of material and psychical violence?