|
Citation
|
Kessler Z, Levy S, Smith M. Br. J. Soc. Work 2024; 54(4): 1459-1476.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article uses life history research to reveal a new understanding of institutional care. The study draws on interviews with care leavers from a Latvian orphanage who narrate life histories and identify critical life events and moments of resistance to times of adversity. The methodology intentionally positioned study nineteen care leavers as experts on their own experiences, focusing on three main life phases: before, during and after living in care.