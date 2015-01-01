SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sun X, He X. Br. J. Soc. Work 2024; 54(4): 1535-1553.

(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/bjsw/bcad246

Drawing upon a sample of 1,482 primary school students and their parents in Shanghai, China, this study investigated the relationship between parenting practices, children's self-esteem and children's quality of life. The results from the correlation analysis and structural equation modelling showed that parenting practices were significantly associated with children's quality of life. In addition, children's self-esteem could mediate the relationship between parenting practices and children's quality of life. Children's self-esteem can promote the positive effects of positive parenting practices and alleviate the negative effects of negative parenting practices on their quality of life. Interventions could consider strengthening positive parenting skills and children's self-esteem to improve children's quality of life.
