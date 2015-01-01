|
Citation
|
Schaub J, Stander WJ, Montgomery P. Br. J. Soc. Work 2024; 54(4): 1420-1440.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning (LGBTQ+) young people are overrepresented in out-of-home social care and face significant physical health, mental health and well-being inequalities compared with their non-LGBTQ+ peers. Their residential care experiences have been missing from the knowledge base, with no prior in-depth published research in the UK. Theoretically informed by an intersectional minority stress framework and combining qualitative and co-production methodologies, this study produced a nuanced understanding of the residential care experiences of LGBTQ+ young people. We interviewed twenty young people (sixteen-twenty-four years old) in England with a broad range of LGBTQ+ and multiple intersecting minority identities. We analysed data using reflexive thematic analysis, producing four themes: widespread discrimination and marginalisation; unmet mental and sexual health needs; importance of affirming professional relationships and resilience and self-relying strategies.