Citation
Rigg P. Br. J. Psychother. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study provides an account of the way shame, intrusion or other adverse experiences in early childhood can prevent genuine identification with an ego-ideal, which is felt to be a burden. I argue that the ego-ideal is necessary to impel the individual towards continual growth and that its absence vitiates the formation of a durable ego. The paper points out the consequences for the subject, which include incapacitation of the ego and the desire to circumvent life.
Keywords
DEVELOPMENT; EGO; EGO-IDEAL; FUTURE; GROWTH; IDENTIFICATION; IMITATION; MOTHER