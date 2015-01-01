SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rigg P. Br. J. Psychother. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/bjp.12901

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study provides an account of the way shame, intrusion or other adverse experiences in early childhood can prevent genuine identification with an ego-ideal, which is felt to be a burden. I argue that the ego-ideal is necessary to impel the individual towards continual growth and that its absence vitiates the formation of a durable ego. The paper points out the consequences for the subject, which include incapacitation of the ego and the desire to circumvent life.

Keywords

DEVELOPMENT; EGO; EGO-IDEAL; FUTURE; GROWTH; IDENTIFICATION; IMITATION; MOTHER

