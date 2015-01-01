Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examined reasons not to drink in young adults in relation to demographics, alcohol use patterns, timing (weekend vs. weekday), and typical drinking motives.



METHODS: Young adults who reported past 30-day alcohol use and at least one nondrinking day (n = 614; mean age = 21.5 years ±0.53) completed a survey of alcohol-related measures (e.g., typical drinking motives) and up to 14 daily surveys that included 12 reasons not to drink assessed on nondrinking days. Multilevel logistic regressions were estimated for each reason not to drink and related covariates.



RESULTS: The most common reasons not to drink on a given day were "wasn't interested in drinking" (83.4% of nondrinking days) and "didn't want to get drunk" (81.8% of nondrinking days), with over 96% of participants endorsing each of these at least once. On days (11.6%; by 29.5% of participants) when another drug was used instead of alcohol, 81.8% used cannabis. Sex, race/ethnicity, weekend (vs. weekday), and drinking motives were differentially linked to reasons not to drink. Reporting high-intensity drinking (i.e., ≥10 drinking on a day) versus binge (5-9 drinks on a day) in the past 2 weeks was linked to "had a hangover recently" (odds ratio = 2.85) as a reason not to drink.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that reasons not to drink reflect personal decisions and highlight ways to acknowledge situational barriers (e.g., saving money for food and essentials) that can be emphasized in brief interventions. Furthermore, reasons not to drink and alcohol motives may work in tandem within the motivational model to impact alcohol use behaviors.

